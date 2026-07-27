Global Markets Soar as Easing Middle East Tensions Drop Oil Prices
Global stock markets rose on Monday due to easing hostilities in the Middle East, which reduced oil prices and inflation worries. Key central bank meetings and corporate earnings reports are anticipated this week. Notable gains were seen in Europe's STOXX 600 and the S&P 500 futures amid cautious optimism.
- Country:
- United States
Global stock markets surged on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East led to a sharp drop in oil prices, alleviating inflation concerns. Brent crude fell 6.3%, while U.S. crude declined 5.7%, ending the oil price spike driven by recent conflicts in the region.
Equity markets responded with a relief rally. Europe's STOXX 600 rose nearly 0.5%, hitting highs not seen since early July. In the U.S., S&P 500 futures climbed 0.9% and Nasdaq futures increased 1.5%. Asia-Pacific shares also made gains, fueled by easing geopolitical risks.
With crucial central bank meetings ahead, market participants are closely watching interest rate decisions. Most analysts predict the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady this week, although inflation concerns persist. Upcoming tech earnings are also drawing attention, with giants like Microsoft and Apple set to report.
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