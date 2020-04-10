Left Menu
Amid lockdown, Shahjahanpur DM to turn into teacher, give lessons to class 9-12 students via YouTube

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:03 IST
In a move to ensure that the education of class 9 to 12 students of government schools here is not hampered by the ongoing lockdown, the district administration has decided to give them lessons through YouTube. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said he and other senior officials of Shahjahanpur have agreed to teach the students online through the popular audio-visual medium.

The nation is under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. "A decision has been taken to ensure that the education of students of government schools of class 9 to 12 continue despite the lockdown because of COVID-19 outbreak," District Magistrate Singh told PTI here on Friday.

Directives have been given to the the DIOS (District Inspector of Schools) to apprise students of all government schools of the district that they continue their studies with the help of classes on YouTube during the lockdown, the DM said. The DM said that besides himself, SP S Channappa, CDO Mahendra Singh Tanvar and other senior officers of the district have decided to actively participate in these online classes.

