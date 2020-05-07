Left Menu
Development News Edition

Order asking professors for duty at liquor vends cancelled

PTI | Akola | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:41 IST
Order asking professors for duty at liquor vends cancelled

The district administration in Akola in Maharashtra has cancelled its previous order in which it had directed some college professors to act as coordinators at liquor shops to observe whether social distancing norms were being followed by the customers, an official said. The tehsildar of Murtijapur tehsil in the district on Thursday cancelled the order after it social media users and others criticised the move.

As liquor shops started functioning in parts of Maharashtra from Monday, the authorities in Murtijapur had directed the professors of Sant Gadgebababa College to work as coordinators outside such outlets to see whether the customers were following social distancing norms. The duty was assigned to them due to lack of manpower. However, as the decision drew flak from social media users and local residents, the administration decided to withdraw the order on Thursday, a senior official said.

The district collector has clearly stated only the police personnel should be assigned this duty, he said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die on the spot after misfired bomb explodes in Jaisalmer

Three persons died due to a blast on Wednesday while collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range, Jaisalmer Police said on Thursday. Three people were collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range yesterday, during which there could h...

Soccer-Fiorentina say three players test positive for COVID-19

Three players at Serie A soccer club Fiorentina have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as three members of the back-up staff, the Florence-based club said in a statement on Thursday. The tests were carried out ahead of a return to traini...

Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisi...

First train carrying migrant workers to MP leaves Delhi; second train to Bihar to leave Friday

Over 1,000 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, stranded in the national capital for nearly 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, left for their state in a special Shramik train on Thursday. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020