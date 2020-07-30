Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB edu dept to introduce chapter on Mohun Bagan's win against British team in school curriculum

The department will hold consultations with experts before drafting the chapter, he added. On July 29, 1911, a team of 11 barefooted players, who represented national club Mohun Bagan, locked horns with a British team and bagged the IFA Shield.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:13 IST
WB edu dept to introduce chapter on Mohun Bagan's win against British team in school curriculum

The education department of West Bengal has decided to introduce a chapter on football club Mohun Bagan's 1911 triumph against a British team in the school curriculum. The department, however, is yet to take a call on the nature and scope of the chapter, and also the class that it would be introduced in, as part of the history syllabus, Aveek Majumder, the chairman of an expert committee on curriculum, syllabus and textbooks for state-run schools, said.

"We will include a chapter on the glorious deed of 11 foot soldiers who instilled confidence in Indians, made them believe that Englishmen can be defeated. The chapter will generate awareness on our sporting history and the spirit of nationalism," Majumder told PTI. The department will hold consultations with experts before drafting the chapter, he added.

On July 29, 1911, a team of 11 barefooted players, who represented national club Mohun Bagan, locked horns with a British team and bagged the IFA Shield. Pictures of the players would be included in the chapter, Majumdar added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Disengagement process not yet complete in eastern Ladakh: India, days after China claim

India on Thursday said disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed, two days after China claimed that the process was completed at most locations in the region. The clear assertion by New Delhi came ahead of a fresh...

Illegal occupants removed from Rs 6 cr govt land: Noida admin

Illegal occupants were removed Thursday from government land, estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore, and the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration took the property in possession, officials said. Nearly 1.5 hectare land in Kot village, under Dadri t...

Six months on with COVID-19, Kerala to wage "big war" against pandemic

Six months after recording the countrys first COVID-19 case, Kerala is now gearing up to face a big war against the pandemic with the state under a third wave with the total cases crossing the 22,000 mark. Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on ...

Security agents enforce lockdown in Zimbabwe's capital

Security agents vigorously enforced a lockdown Thursday, blocking people from entering the capital a day ahead of planned anti-government protests, while activists warned of mounting human rights abuses. Police and soldiers manned checkpoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020