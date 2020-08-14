Left Menu
2000 PG medical students will be available for Covid-19 duties soon: Karnataka minister

Post Graduate medical results will be published in a couple of days and 2,000 additional PG medicos who will undergo internship will be available for Covid-19 duties in the state, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:40 IST
Representative image

Post Graduate medical results will be published in a couple of days and 2,000 additional PG medicos who will undergo internship will be available for Covid-19 duties in the state, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. The Minister said this while speaking at the inauguration of COVID testing lab and post-graduate orientation classes at BGS Global hospital near Kengeri here, his office said in a release.

Sudhakar said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has done extremely well in containing coronavirus in India. "Compared to the US and other western countries India lacks medical infrastructure, but still we have managed to keep mortality rate very low," he said.

Addressing the medicos, the minister said the medical profession is a very noble profession and doctors should keep their professional ethics and values always high.

