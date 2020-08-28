Left Menu
Speaking at a protest rally here as part of Congress's nationwide campaign against the Union government's decision, Thorat demanded that the entrance exams for medical and engineering admissions be postponed. "When the coronavirus crisis is still underway, the Modi government at the Centre is adamant on conducting the JEE-NEET examinations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:16 IST
Centre's stand on JEE-NEET is anti-student: Thorat

Maharashtra Congress chief and state minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday slammed the Union government for its insistence on holding JEE and NEET exams amid rising coronavirus cases. Speaking at a protest rally here as part of Congress's nationwide campaign against the Union government's decision, Thorat demanded that the entrance exams for medical and engineering admissions be postponed.

"When the coronavirus crisis is still underway, the Modi government at the Centre is adamant on conducting the JEE-NEET examinations. While lakhs of students and their parents are worried about their health and safety, the Modi government is not ready to postpone the exams," Thorat said. This insistence "when the COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 33 lakh was anti-student and anti-people", he said.

The Congress's nationwide agitation was to oppose the stubborn stand taken by the Narendra Modi government, he added. No transport arrangement has been made to enable students to reach examination centres, the Congress leader claimed.

"With over 8.5 lakh students set to take the JEE exams, the fear of (spread of) coronavirus infection cannot be ruled out if such a large number of students come together to write exams," Thorat claimed. He also pointed out the floods in Bihar and Assam as another obstacle.

The protest rally at Azad Maidan here was attended by Congress leader and PWD minister Ashok Chavan, Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad and others. Several opposition parties have demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods.

