Teachers are guiding force for students and true nation-builders: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said teachers are the guiding force for students and true nation-builders. No doubt, teachers are the guiding force for students and true builders of our nation. This is the precise reason why the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition holds special reverence in Indian culture," the president said. Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said teachers are the guiding force for students and true nation-builders. With sheer perseverance and patience, a teacher helps students comprehend the rich legacy of the country's culture, he said.

"The changing times call for new methods of pedagogy that may help us equip our younger generation, to learn, explore and contribute more efficiently to the society. I hope that we continue to be guided by our sagacious teachers and build a future of this great nation," Kovind said in a message on the eve of Teachers' Day. "Ideal teachers consistently encourage students to pursue this objective and realise their goals. No doubt, teachers are the guiding force for students and true builders of our nation. This is the precise reason why the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition holds special reverence in Indian culture," the president said.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India. "I extend warm greetings to the community of teachers and wish them great success in their endeavours in the making of an enlightened community of students who will lead our country to great glory in the days to come," Kovind said.

"We celebrate the Teachers' Day on the birth anniversary of one of the greatest teachers of modern times and my illustrious predecessor, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan," he said. Also a renowned philosopher, he defined the role of the teacher as someone who acts not only as an educator but also as a moral mentor and imbues values among students, Kovind added.

