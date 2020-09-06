Left Menu
President, PM to address Governors' Conference on NEP

date 2020-09-06

President, PM to address Governors' Conference on NEP

President, PM to address Governors' Conference on NEP
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy on Monday through video conference. Modi said in a tweet, "At 10:30 am tomorrow, September 7, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors and VCs of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. Deliberations from this conference will strengthen our efforts to make India a knowledge hub." The conference titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education' is being organized by the Ministry of Education.

The Governors' Conference is also being attended by education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities, and other senior officials, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. The statement noted that the NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education in 1986.

The NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education levels. "The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower," the statement said.

It added that the comprehensive transformation the NEP aims will bring about a paradigm shift in the country's education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as envisaged by the prime minister. Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on many aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 are being organized across the country.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission had earlier organized a 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020', which was addressed by Modi.

