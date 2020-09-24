Left Menu
Development News Edition

China bans two Australian 'anti-China' scholars -Global Times

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:53 IST
China bans two Australian 'anti-China' scholars -Global Times
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China has barred entry to two "anti-China" Australian scholars, the Global Times newspaper said on Thursday, citing unidentified sources, amid heightened tension between Beijing and Canberra.

The paper, published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party's official People's Daily, said the decision to bar Clive Hamilton and Alex Joske came after Australia revoked the visas of two Chinese scholars over "alleged infiltration" in early September. China's foreign ministry did not confirm the entry bans, but said during a regular briefing on Thursday that the country has the right to bar any foreign national and blamed Australia for difficulties in relations.

"We firmly oppose any acts to deliberately attack China, endanger China's national security, or spread disinformation under the pretext of studies and other academic activities," spokesman Wang Wenbin said. Ties have become strained over issues from trade disputes to Australia's call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus that first emerged in China late last year, and by accusations of Chinese meddling in domestic affairs.

"This ban is quite unexpected, although I have been on Beijing's enemy list for some years," Hamilton said in an email to Reuters. He added that the ban against him and Joske was "retaliation" for the Australian government's actions against Chinese scholars and that he had already decided "two or three years ago" it would be too dangerous to travel to China.

"Only when Beijing decides to stop interfering in Australian politics and attempting to bully the Australian government will relations improve. I hope that happens soon," he said. In a 2018 book, Hamilton, a professor of public ethics at Australia's Charles Sturt University, accused China's Communist Party of a campaign to exert influence in Australia's domestic politics.

Joske is an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which the Global Times called "infamous for churning out anti-China propaganda and fabricating anti-China issues." He said on Twitter that the ban is the "latest in a series of attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to punish those who shine a light on its activities" and that he had also judged the risk of travelling to China to be "too high."

"I have not held or applied for a Chinese visa for years," Joske said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian PM banks on victory in Borneo poll after Anwar challenge

Locked in a power struggle with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin needs a solid victory in a state election on the island of Borneo on Saturday to stop support within his coalition parties melting aw...

With ease from lockdown, users are trusting Happyfares for flight ticket bookings

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Its definitely a relief for air travellers as lockdown has eased now. People planning to take flights need not fret about abnormally high fares. Happyfares is one of the prominent market players ...

India Ratings maintains negative outlook on NBFCs, HFCs for H2 FY21

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Thursday said it has maintained a negative outlook on non-banking financial companies NBFCs and housing finance companies HFCs for the second half of 2020-21. It said growth in assets und...

China's Sinovac eyes coronavirus vaccine distribution in S. America

Chinas Sinovac Biotech hopes to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to a partner in Brazil, its chief executive said on Thursday. Global vaccine makers, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020