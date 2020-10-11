Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K youth have immense potential for sports: LG Manoj Sinha

Both the projects will be completed in the next financial year, the spokesperson said, adding that Sinha also e-inaugurated various Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) projects and Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) projects worth Rs 17.03 crore and Rs 27.75 crore, respectively. Addressing the gathering on the sidelines of the function, the Lt governor said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense potential for sports with many players from the Union Territory representing the country in different sports.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:55 IST
J-K youth have immense potential for sports: LG Manoj Sinha

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense potential for sports and the Union Territory is witnessing a new revolution in the sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Sunday. Giving a massive impetus to the overall sports ecosystem across the Union Territory, Sinha inaugurated sports infrastructure worth Rs 49.78 crore and laid the foundation of projects costing Rs 10.5 crore across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said. He said in an event held at Polo ground here, the Lt governor inaugurated a multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall worth Rs 5 crore and laid the foundation stones for Artificial Rugby Turf costing Rs 5 crore and a Synthetic Hockey Turf worth Rs 5.5 crore. Both the projects will be completed in the next financial year, the spokesperson said, adding that Sinha also e-inaugurated various Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) projects and Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) projects worth Rs 17.03 crore and Rs 27.75 crore, respectively.

Addressing the gathering on the sidelines of the function, the Lt governor said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense potential for sports with many players from the Union Territory representing the country in different sports. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new revolution in the sports sector. The Union Territory is equally equipped like other states of India and is ready to produce world-class sportspersons, he said. Acknowledging this sports potential of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Package for upgradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. The package, which was aimed at boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities and providing professional coaches, has brought a revolution in the sports sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt governor said.

Sinha said with the combination of world-class facilities, coaches and continuous monitoring and mentoring, we can certainly create an environment for empowerment, leadership and self-esteem among our children. Consistent mentoring and monitoring is needed so that neither sportspersons nor coaches face any shortage of resources, he said. "I have a suggestion, we have prepared world-class sporting facilities, now we need expert coaches and performance-oriented staff so that our players can match the international standards," Sinha said.

The Lt governor termed the recently-established sports infrastructure and facilities in Jammu and Kashmir as historic, saying in addition to infrastructure and resources, world-class training is indispensable for producing talent. Laying stress on the execution of work in a time-bound manner, the Lt governor said apart from the projects inaugurated on Sunday, 81 other projects are already completed with a cost of Rs 108 crores. "Another Rs 30 crore has been released by the government for the construction of a playground in every panchayat of the UT. It is aimed that around 15 lakh youth be trained in various indoor and outdoor games to overhaul the sports ecosystem of J-K," he said.

Sinha said he has been informed that during the last two years, Sports Council has imparted training to more than 6.5 lakh sports persons in different sports disciplines across J-K, which is praiseworthy. In addition to regular training, around 20 lakhs J-K players have been engaged in different sporting activities at panchayat level, block/tehsil level, district, division, state and national level, he added. "Now, the results can be visible on the ground.  81 players from the Union Territory of J-K have also represented the country during last years for which I congratulate Sports Council, Sports Department and all the associated officers and sports staff," he said.

The rapid promotion of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, especially at the rural sector has developed a sense of hope that the Union Territory will definitely feature among the top 10 medal winners in the next Khelo India Youth Games, he added Taking cognisance of certain media reports about non-availability of sports equipment for young roller ball players from Nowhatta, the Lt governor directed for providing necessary support to these sportspersons at the earliest. Meanwhile, Dronacharya Awarde e, Wushu Coach, Kuldeep Handoo was also honoured by Sinha being the first in the Union Territory to receive the prestigious Dronacharya Award. Various other sports personalities were also honoured by the Lt governor and sports equipment was also distributed among the aspiring sportspersons.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Durga puja, Ramleela celebrations, DDMA issues guidelines for holding large events

The DDMA on Sunday issued fresh set of guidelines for holding congregations and gatherings, with strict adherence to laid down COVID-19 safety protocols, ahead of the Durga Puja and Ramleela celebrations in the city. In an order, Delhi Chie...

French tourist tests positive for coronavirus in TN

A French tourist on a visit to this island town has tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a hospital, Health department officials said on Sunday. The 44-year old woman has been admitted to a hospital in Ramanathapuram for treatm...

Commemorative coin as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations: PM Modi

The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindias birth centenary celebrations. She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.Tomorrow, 12th October is the Ja...

C'garh: Cousin brother-sister duo killed over love affair; two kin held

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 21-year-old man and his cousin sister were allegedly poisoned to death by two of their family members in Chhattisgarhs Durg district for reportedly having a love affair, police said on Sunday. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020