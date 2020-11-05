Delhi Police inaugurates month-long cyber safety awareness programme

The Delhi Police on Thursday inaugurated a month-long cyber safety awareness programme in association with an NGO, officials said. According to an official statement, the campaign being run by the Delhi Police and NGO Cyber Peace Foundation is designed to promote and bolster the levels of online safety awareness amongst the citizens. The campaign will focus on all major aspects of online or cyber safety and leverage digital platforms, webinars, radio campaigns and a host of other activities targeted at various age groups particularly school-going children, the statement said

The campaigns will be hosted across the social media platforms of Delhi Police and CPF, it added

Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) D C Srivastava asked the participants to be extra alert in dealing with strangers in the cyber world and advised them to be cautious while sharing their personal information with others.