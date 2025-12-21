Left Menu

Congress and VBA Strategize for Mumbai Municipal Elections

A Congress delegation, led by UB Venkatesh, met with VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar to discuss the Mumbai municipal elections. Key topics included civic governance and inclusive development. With elections scheduled for January 15, Congress aims to contest independently but seeks alliances with VBA and RPI factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:44 IST
Congress and VBA Strategize for Mumbai Municipal Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress delegation, spearheaded by All India Congress Committee Mumbai in-charge UB Venkatesh, engaged in talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday. The discussions centered around the forthcoming Mumbai municipal elections.

The meeting brought focus to civic governance issues, urban challenges, and the necessity for inclusive development strategies to benefit the people of Mumbai, as stated by city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad.

Highlighting the significance of constructive dialogue, Gaikwad emphasized the importance of democratic engagement in the upcoming days. Despite plans to contest the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, the Congress is seeking alignment with VBA and RPI factions. These elections are set for January 15, with counting on the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025