Congress and VBA Strategize for Mumbai Municipal Elections

A Congress delegation, spearheaded by All India Congress Committee Mumbai in-charge UB Venkatesh, engaged in talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday. The discussions centered around the forthcoming Mumbai municipal elections.

The meeting brought focus to civic governance issues, urban challenges, and the necessity for inclusive development strategies to benefit the people of Mumbai, as stated by city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad.

Highlighting the significance of constructive dialogue, Gaikwad emphasized the importance of democratic engagement in the upcoming days. Despite plans to contest the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, the Congress is seeking alignment with VBA and RPI factions. These elections are set for January 15, with counting on the following day.

