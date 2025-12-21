Congress and VBA Strategize for Mumbai Municipal Elections
A Congress delegation, led by UB Venkatesh, met with VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar to discuss the Mumbai municipal elections. Key topics included civic governance and inclusive development. With elections scheduled for January 15, Congress aims to contest independently but seeks alliances with VBA and RPI factions.
- Country:
- India
A Congress delegation, spearheaded by All India Congress Committee Mumbai in-charge UB Venkatesh, engaged in talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday. The discussions centered around the forthcoming Mumbai municipal elections.
The meeting brought focus to civic governance issues, urban challenges, and the necessity for inclusive development strategies to benefit the people of Mumbai, as stated by city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad.
Highlighting the significance of constructive dialogue, Gaikwad emphasized the importance of democratic engagement in the upcoming days. Despite plans to contest the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, the Congress is seeking alignment with VBA and RPI factions. These elections are set for January 15, with counting on the following day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate in 2009 BMC Headquarters Incident
Shiv Sena's Massive Candidate Turnout Ahead of BMC Elections
Mumbai Congress Takes on BMC Elections with Local Focus
BJP Targets 150+ Seats in Upcoming BMC Elections
NCP Faces BMC Poll Dilemma Amid BJP's Strong Stance Against Nawab Malik