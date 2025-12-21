BJP's Sweep in Arunachal Pradesh Local Elections: A Testament to Modi's Vision

The BJP has emerged victorious in the Arunachal Pradesh local elections, showcasing the people's endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India and Arunachal Pradesh, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

During a press meet at the BJP state headquarters, Khandu announced the party's triumph in over 6,000 gram panchayat member seats and 170 zilla parishad member seats, noting the BJP's entrenched grassroots presence. In municipal elections, the BJP secured 14 out of 20 seats, with NDA allies and independents filling the remainder.

Khandu highlighted the state's adoption of the SPICE model, with significant funds allocated for development. Upcoming training for elected local leaders will focus on advancing governance and planning to achieve Modi's development goals. The BJP leadership expressed gratitude to the electorate for their overwhelming support.

(With inputs from agencies.)