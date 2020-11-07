Adityanath asks officials to make 'Deepotsav' preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Friday to make all preparations for a grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya in strict compliance with the coronavirus guidelines, an official said. At a review of the preparations underway for the 'Deepotsav', Adityanath said 5.51 lakh earthen lamps would be lit at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya on the occasion. He will also visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and light earthen lamps, according to the spokesperson.

A grand 'Deepotsav' is organised in Ayodhya every year ever since the BJP came to power. It will be organised from November 12-16 by the Tourism Department, district administration and the Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University. PTI SAB HMB