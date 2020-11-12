UP CM greets people on Dhanteras

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday greeted people on Dhanteras and wished them happiness and prosperity. In his message, Adityanath said, "On this day, we worship Lord Dhanvantari. It is well known that happiness and prosperity can be attained only through good health. Therefore, on the occasion of Dhanteras and Dhanvantari Jayanti, everyone should promise to achieve good health so that a healthy and prosperous society can be built." "Dhanteras signifies wealth and I promise that every person of the state will get a life full of happiness and prosperity," the chief minister added.