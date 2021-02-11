Left Menu

Goa CM consults with industry stakeholders for state Budget

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:47 IST
Goa CM consults with industry stakeholders for state Budget
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday began consultations with industry stakeholders forthe upcoming state Budget.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said he has startedholding a series of meetings with industry stakeholders to gettheir inputs for the budget, which is currently in thedrafting stage.

Representatives from Goa State Industries Association(GSIA), CREDAI and Small Hotels Association met the chiefminister in Panaji on Thursday.

All the associations have given their ''valuablesuggestions'' towards the budget, while they have not asked fortax waivers, they have instead requested for their toningdown, Sawant said.

The CREDAI has asked for rationing of infrastructuretax by allowing them to pay half of it before the completionof a project and rest after it is ready, he said.

The GSIA has insisted on improving infrastructure inthe industrial estates, he said, adding that the stategovernment is considering these suggestions seriously.

The stakeholders have also demanded single healthcards for migrant labourers, Sawant said.

Discussions will be held in the next state cabinetmeeting over the dates for holding the Budget session of thestate legislature, the chief minister added.

