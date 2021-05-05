Eminent doctor and Rutgers University professor Rajendra Kapila no more

Eminent doctor and professor at US-based Rutgers University Rajendra Kapila passed away at a Delhi hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday.

He was 81.

Kapila, who had returned to India earlier this year, was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi where he died on April 28, the sources said. He and his wife were to return to the US in April but had to cancel the trip after the professor tested positive for coronavirus, they added.

Media reports claimed that the octogenarian had taken his two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the US.

PTI's attempts for comments from his grieving family and the hospital where he was admitted fetched no result. According to a message from the varsity, Kapila, an MD and professor of medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, has for 50 years served as a “foundational pillar” of the New Jersey Medical School, the Martland Hospital and the University Hospital where “he provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents and fellows.” “A genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases, Dr Kapila was recognised world-wide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases,” it added. In a separate message on Twitter, Robert A Schwartz, a professor at Rutgers University and Member of the US Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS said: “Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the Rutgers University, physician, and US Army veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the AOA society motto.” PTI KIS RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)