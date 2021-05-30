Burlington English readies IELTS programme for India

With COVID-19 shifting the dynamics from traditional to online training methods, Burlington Group is focusing on its IELTS program besides a range of other pedagogically sound and technology-driven web-based English language learning solutions in India.

Ratnesh Jha, CEO of Burlington Group South East Asia & India, a leading education conglomerate present in nearly 40 countries, says India is currently home to the largest number of IELTS test-takers in the world.

The International English Language Testing System or IELTS is a globally standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers.

''With so many Indians striving to get a good IELTS result to fulfill their dreams of living, working, and studying abroad, we decided that Burlington English is well-placed to provide support and help them achieve IELTS success,'' Jha told PTI.

Burlington IELTS has been designed with the test taker in mind and provides learners with the best possible preparation resources and personalized advice to make their IELTS journey shorter and more effective, he adds.

India has an estimated 1.3 to 1.4 million IELTS test takers every year.

''We've taken time to research the market very thoroughly, and what we've come up with is Burlington IELTS 360. We think it's the ultimate IELTS preparation solution and a perfect fit for the massive Indian IELTS market,'' Jha, who was earlier managing director of Cambridge University Press for South Asia, claims.

According to Jha, Burlington has taken time to develop the IELTS solution and will continue to take time with other test-prep resources.

''We invest heavily in quality, personalization, and cutting-edge technology which is intuitive and easy to use. Along with sustainability, equity is a core Burlington principle. We want to ensure that every English language learner in India can find the support they need at Burlington,'' he says.

Burlington's AI-driven pronunciation platform - Speech Trainer - is available for speakers of 11 different Indian languages.

''We are currently in the process of customizing other resources for local Indian markets. We want to deliver high-quality, pedagogically sound, technology-driven English language solutions with a hyper-local focus,'' Jha says.

According to him, while the main focus is on the IELTS program, Burlington will also offer a range of other online English language learning solutions in India.

''We are moving into the adult learning space to help our learners improve their employability, communication, and collaboration skills. We are also working on a comprehensive English language learning solution for the school space. ''We're extremely excited about the idea of Burlington English Schools, but we want to really understand the school space before we launch. We're currently investing in research and making sure that we have a deep understanding of the National Education Policy and what it means for teaching English in Indian schools,'' he adds.

