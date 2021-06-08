River Where the Moon Rises: Why creators would possibly go ahead with Season 2?

The Kdrama River Where the Moon Rises made its debut on February 15, 2021, and dropped its finale on April 20, 2021, in 190 countries worldwide. Although there was a controversy in the middle of the show, the drama was praised by global audiences and critically acclaimed. Since then, viewers are wondering about River Where the Moon Rises Season 2. But it's too early to predict if there would be a second season.

After releasing the first six episodes over three weeks, the next telecast date was delayed because of Ji Soo's bullying scandal, leading to the actor's removal from the show. Then KBS2 introduced Na In-woo in the role of On Dal, replacing Ji Soo. Today we are not going to discuss that.

Typically, most South Korean Kdramas would complete in one series but we are seeing exceptions to that de-facto norm these days. Recent series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Kingdom have had more than one season. Therefore, we can expect and wait for River Where the Moon Rises Season 2.

River Where the Moon Rises is a love story of Princess Pyeonggan and General On Dal, based on the 2010 novel, Princess Pyeonggang by a film director and screenwriter Choi Sagyu.

The series is a remake of a classic Korean folktale that portrays the love story between Princess Pyeonggang and General On Dal. Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So-hyun) was born as a princess but raised to be a soldier named Yeom Ga-jin.

She is an ambitious woman with a dream to re-establish the status of Goguryeo and be the first female Taewang of Goguryeo. The story becomes interesting as we see General On Dal falling for the beautiful Pyeong Gang/ Yeom Ga-jin. The princess is well-aware of On Dal's feelings for her but she would subtly coax him into fighting her battle.

River Where the Moon Rises ended with King Yeongyang deciding to send his army to Adan Fortress where Pyeonggang and Dal would fight to defend it. Dal asked Pyeonggang and Jin to take the injured soldiers back to Pyeongyang Castle. However, the princess seemed to have other plans.

Dal was waiting for the Silla army to attack, but he would receive a letter from King Jinheung instead. Meanwhile, Pyeonggang would escape the Silla army camp with Mo Yong and Geon. So Dal would rush to save Pyeonggang, but he would finally find that Geon was fatally wounded.

Leaving injured Geon and Mo Yong behind, Pyeonggang and Dal would return to Adan Fortress. Just as they would come close to their troops, they'd hear Goguryeo's trumpet of victory. Pyeonggang and Dal would feel relived but within a few minutes they would face another surprise attack.

It seems there is a lot to say in the story. Therefore, we can expect that the creators will go ahead with River Where the Moon Rises Season 2 in the future. Currently, there is no official confirmation on the second season as yet.

