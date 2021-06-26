Left Menu

33 children rescued from Allahabad railway station

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 26-06-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 01:10 IST
33 children rescued from Allahabad railway station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-three children, who were allegedly being taken trafficked to Delhi and Punjab, were rescued from the Allahabad railway junction on Friday and 11 people were detained by police, officials said.

Juvenile Court Magistrate Md Hasan Zaidi said that these children belong to Bihar and West Bengal and were rescued from the North East Special train at the station.

''The children are with us and their protection and welfare will be looked after by us (Child Welfare Committee),'' he said, adding that their parents will be informed and after verification, they will be handed over to them.

The committee will also look after their rehabilitation, Zaidi said.

The action was taken on a letter from the Bachapan Bachao Andolan and the children were rescued by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force and Railway Child Line, he said ''Eleven people were taken into custody. They, during questioning, said some were being taken to Madrasas for education and some to Ludhiana for weaving work,'' Zaidi said.

However, all educational institutions are closed due to Covid and the GRP has been asked to investigate the matter, the magistrate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
3
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in the U.S; Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site and more

Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021