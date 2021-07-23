China to crack down on after-school tutoring, Caixin says, citing gov't document
China will crack down on after-school tutoring, Chinese magazine Caixin reported, citing a government document. In addition, after-School tutoring in China will be banned during weekends, holidays, and school vacations, the article said.
- Country:
- China
China will crack down on after-school tutoring, Chinese magazine Caixin reported, citing a government document. All Chinese institutions offering tutoring on school curriculums must be registered as non-profit organizations, according to Caixin, which said it verified the document from education bureau officials in Beijing and several other cities.
Such Chinese institutions are banned from public listing, while foreign capital is banned from buying stakes in them via mergers & acquisitions, or variable interest entity (VIEs) arrangements, Caixin said in an article on its website. In addition, after-School tutoring in China will be banned during weekends, holidays, and school vacations, the article said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 17 new coronavirus cases versus 57 a day ago
WeChat blocks several LGBT accounts in China
One of China's wandering elephants is returned to reserve
Cultural sensitivity or censorship? Lecturers are finding it difficult to talk about China in class
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip on China weakness, oil sags on supply question