Left Menu

China to crack down on after-school tutoring, Caixin says, citing gov't document

China will crack down on after-school tutoring, Chinese magazine Caixin reported, citing a government document. In addition, after-School tutoring in China will be banned during weekends, holidays, and school vacations, the article said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:19 IST
China to crack down on after-school tutoring, Caixin says, citing gov't document
  • Country:
  • China

China will crack down on after-school tutoring, Chinese magazine Caixin reported, citing a government document. All Chinese institutions offering tutoring on school curriculums must be registered as non-profit organizations, according to Caixin, which said it verified the document from education bureau officials in Beijing and several other cities.

Such Chinese institutions are banned from public listing, while foreign capital is banned from buying stakes in them via mergers & acquisitions, or variable interest entity (VIEs) arrangements, Caixin said in an article on its website. In addition, after-School tutoring in China will be banned during weekends, holidays, and school vacations, the article said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021