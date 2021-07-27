Left Menu

Decrease in Maoist violence incidents in last 3 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:10 IST
Decrease in Maoist violence incidents in last 3 years: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

There has been a decrease in Maoist-linked violence activities in the country over the last three years, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided a datasheet along with his written reply in Lok Sabha to state that while there were 833 incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in 2018, they came down to 670 in 2019 and further decreased to 665 last year.

The corresponding official deaths in these incidents too came down from 240 (2018) to 202 (2019) and 183 in the last year.

In all these years, the highest number of LWE violence incidents and deaths took place in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the data showed.

Incidents of damage to property in Naxal violence, it said, also came down to 47 last year from 64 in 2019. However, 60 such incidents were reported in 2018. There are 10 LWE-affected states -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Kerala.

''There has been a decrease in naxal activities in the country in last three years,'' the minister said.

Rai added that in order to improve mobile connectivity in these areas, 2,343 mobile towers have been installed and ''further sanction'' has been accorded for installation of 4,072 additional towers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021