Panchkula student secures 99.8 pc marks in Class 12 CBSE exams, calls on Khattar

Hiteshwar Sharma, a student from a private school in Haryana's Panchkula who secured 99.8 percent marks in Arts stream in CBSE Class 12 examination, on Friday evening met Chief Minister M L Khattar here.

The chief minister had invited him to his official residence here on achieving this exceptional milestone in his academic career, a state government release said.

Advertisement

Khattar said whenever he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi next time, he will tell him that Sharma, with whom he had interacted telephonically when he had topped Class 10 exams, has also come out with flying Colours in Class 12 exams, it said.

When Khattar asked him about his future plans, Sharma, who was accompanied by his family members, said he aspires to serve the country by becoming an IAS officer.

Sharma has also been representing the Haryana cricket team in the Under-17 category for the last three years, the release said.

Sharma was among the Class 12 students who had interacted with Modi last month in a programme organised online by the Union Education Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)