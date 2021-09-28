IPL: KKR beat Capitals by 3 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match, enhancing their chances of making the Play-offs stage, here on Tuesday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant played a patient knock of 39 runs for the Capitals while Steve Smith, who replaced Prithvi Shaw, also contributed 39 runs.

Lockie Feguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets apiece for KKR. Nitish Rana led the chase with a short but an impactful innings of 36 runs after set batsman Shubhman Gill departed for 30. Sunil Narine made a quick 21 off 10 balls.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 127 for 9 in 20 overs (R Pant 39, S Smith 39; L Ferguson 2/10, S Narine 2/18, V Iyer 2/28). Kolkata Knight Riders: 130 for 7 in 18.2 overs. (N Rana 36 not out, S Gill 30; A Khan 3/13).

