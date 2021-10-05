PM Modi meets noted stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met well-known stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, noting that he is very bullish about the Indian economy. ''Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala... lively, insightful and very bullish on India,'' Modi tweeted. The prime minister also had a ''productive'' meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, and said they talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
