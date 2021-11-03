Left Menu

Ex-West Bengal minister Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay dies at 82

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RabiranjanChat1)
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal minister Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay passed away at a city hospital here on Tuesday following prolonged illness, health department sources said. He was 82.

The two-time MLA from Bardhaman Dakshin had been diabetic and suffering from old age related illness.

He was earlier the state Minister of Technical Education and Training, Science and Technology in Trinamool Congress' first government back in 2011.

Chattopadhyay, who was a Bengali professor and had worked for the Burdwan University for a long time, shifted to full-time politics for the TMC.

He was elected MLA twice in 2011 and 2016 from Bardhaman Dakshin.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the demise of Chattopadhyay.

