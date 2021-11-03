TCS, Royal Academy of Engineering of Spain partner for digital framework for education

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has partnered Royal Academy of Engineering of Spain to develop a digital framework that will provide online access to the latest learning support services and enhance collaboration between global educational professionals.

TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge and digital transformation expertise to build and deploy 'Forum for the Digitalisation of Higher Education' (FDHE), a framework for Spanish and worldwide universities to digitalise all touchpoints throughout the student lifecycle, from admissions, campus management, and learning management to exam administration, assessments, results management, and student communications, a statement said.

The new digital FDHE framework will streamline university campus operations, drive greater speed and transparency in assessments, and enhance student and educator experience, it added.

It will also drive greater international student enrollment and provide online access to the latest digital learning services, helping Spanish engineering institutions expand into global markets, the statement said.

Further, it will encourage better engagement among candidates, students, and alumnus.

In addition, Royal Academy of Engineering of Spain and TCS will create an executive governance board that will work closely with government representatives and university professionals in Spain and worldwide to create highly engaging learning experiences for higher education leaders, teachers, and students, the statement said.

The board will also work with industry sponsors to promote equity and inclusivity across all schools, colleges, and universities.

“Our work alongside TCS is a very important initiative, not just to provide better value for engineering students across Spain but to reimagine the learning experience for a wider market of international students and educational professionals,” Javier Pérez de Vargas Cabrero, Managing Director at Royal Academy of Engineering, Spain said.

The new FDHE framework will not only uphold the highest standards of the Academy but optimise university administrative processes and boost student satisfaction levels across the global education sector, he added.

“We are pleased to partner with Royal Academy of Engineering of Spain in this strategic initiative of national and global importance, to digitally reimagine higher education, and enhance experiences and outcomes for students as well as educators,'' TCS Head Education Business Ankur Mathur said.

He added that TCS' deep domain knowledge, partnerships with academia, and investments in intellectual property position it very well to accelerate digital transformation in the European education sector.

As part of this partnership, TCS and the Royal Academy of Engineering of Spain will host a series of interactive events, meetings, webinars, and roundtables for schools, colleges, universities, and technical learning institutions. These sessions will provide valuable insights on how innovations in digital learning can be leveraged to transform the education experience for a global community of students and learning professionals, the statement said.

