Left Menu

Leading architects of India pitch for sustainability in future architecture

Rather, old and new can coexist and face each other, as we develop into future, Lambah said.The theme of sustainability, among other ideas, was also depicted through a fashion show by students of Sushant School of Art and Architecture and Apeejay School of Architecture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:02 IST
Leading architects of India pitch for sustainability in future architecture
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Several leading architects of India on Friday pitched for significantly incorporating the element of sustainability while designing future buildings, with a noted conservation expert saying that the old and the new can harmoniously coexist in this development model.

The occasion was the launch of the book 'Five Decades of India's Built Environment' at the ongoing Festival of Architecture and Interior Design (FOAID) here.

A panel discussion was held after the book launch in which Council of Architecture's president Habeeb Khan, noted conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, architect Dikshu C Kukreja and Prof. Vivek Sabherwal, director of Apeejay School of Architecture took part.

Khan pitched for incorporating sustainability in future architecture, saying, ''architecture should be oriented toward environment''.

He emphasised on the legacy of Indian architectural styles, from ancient period to Mughal era to British rule and eventually of the style that emerged post-Independence.

''Given the way, we moving forward now, it seems the future of architecture (in India) is in safe hands,'' he said.

Experts concurred that while designing future buildings, ''we have to build not at the cost of the environment, but beside it''.

Kukreja, who has authored the book, along with Arunima Kukreja, said, ''New directions are shaping up in the field of architecture in India, and that is a very good sign''.

The book, punished by Roli, celebrates last 50 years of India's built environment (since 1970s) through CP Kukreja Architect's works, which include the JNU buildings and other prominent landmarks.

The Delhi-based architect also said that ''the architects' community will have to come together, when it comes to sustainability, as we breathe the same air, and drink the same water''.

Lambah said that in the 80s and 90s, Indian architects, did a lot of ''cookie-cutter standard'' work, but, ''now we are veering towards the right direction''.

''Also, by restoring and reusing old heritage buildings, we can make them much more useful than concrete structures. Also, it's not about old vs new like mainstream vs art cinema. Rather, old and new can coexist and face each other, as we develop into future,'' Lambah said.

The theme of sustainability, among other ideas, was also depicted through a fashion show by students of Sushant School of Art and Architecture; and Apeejay School of Architecture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021