Spain: 2 construction workers killed by school roof collapse

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Two construction workers were killed Wednesday after being buried under the roof of a school that collapsed, Spanish authorities said.

No students were in the building in the northern city of Gijón with Spain's children still enjoying their winter holidays.

Emergency workers took several hours to recover both bodies from under the debris. Two other workers were injured when the roof came down on them.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Adrián Barbón, the head of the northern Asturias region, expressed his condolences to the families of the two victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

