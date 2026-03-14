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Kaillie Humphries Honors Trump: Order of Ikkos Sparks Outrage

Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries faced online backlash after presenting Donald Trump with the Order of Ikkos, praising his impact on women's sports and fertility policies. Humphries' gesture at the White House event caused divided opinions, especially given her history of representing both Canada and the U.S. in the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:04 IST
Kaillie Humphries Honors Trump: Order of Ikkos Sparks Outrage

Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries has ignited controversy online after bestowing former President Donald Trump with the Order of Ikkos, citing his contributions to women's sports. During a White House ceremony, Humphries credited Trump for policies ensuring fairness in women's sports and enhancing access to IVF.

The 40-year-old athlete became emotional while acknowledging Trump's support, declaring him the first president to receive the Order of Ikkos. Trump's executive orders in 2025, focusing on transgender participation in sports and IVF accessibility, were central to her praise.

Humphries' admiration faced criticism, notably from Canadian supporters reminiscing about her previous Olympic triumphs for Canada. As the presentation video circulated, public reactions were polarized, illustrating the complex dynamics of sports and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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