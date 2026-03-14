Hyundai Halts Sales and Recalls 2026 Palisade SUVs Over Safety Concerns
Hyundai Motor has stopped the sales of certain 2026 Palisade SUV models in the U.S. and Canada and initiated a recall due to power seat issues after a fatal incident involving a child. The company is investigating and plans a software update to enhance safety by March end.
Hyundai Motor announced on Friday the suspension of sales for specific new Palisade SUV models in the United States and Canada, following a tragic incident in Ohio involving the death of a two-year-old girl on March 7. The recall affects the 2026 model year Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims. The automaker cited concerns that second- and third-row power seats may not detect occupants properly.
Expressing condolences to the child's family, Hyundai stated that the details of the incident are still being investigated. The company is working on implementing a recall fix and offering rental vehicles to affected customers seeking alternative transportation during this period.
Customers are urged to exercise caution while operating the power seats, ensuring no person or object, such as a child, is in the way. Hyundai confirmed that approximately 68,500 vehicles are involved in the recall, with an over-the-air software update anticipated by the end of March to improve safety features.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Hyundai
- Palisade
- SUV
- recall
- safety
- power seats
- U.S.
- Canada
- child
- software update
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