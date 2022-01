Tennis-Australian Open draw to start at 4:15 p.m. - organisers

The Australian Open tennis draw will start at 4:15 p.m. (0515 GMT), organisers said on Thursday.

The draw had been postponed from an earlier time of 3:00 p.m. amid uncertainty over the participation of men's top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Also Read: Tennis-Djokovic skips ATP Cup, adding to Australian Open doubts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)