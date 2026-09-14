Market Turbulence as Oil Prices Surge and Rate Hikes Loom

Global financial markets are facing a turbulent start to the week as Asian stocks slid amid a surge in oil prices. This latest price hike has been driven by renewed supply fears following fresh attacks on Saudi infrastructure and shipping routes in the Gulf region.

Investors are also bracing for potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, pushing up concerns about global inflation. Despite reassurances from analysts like JPMorgan's Michael Feroli about measured actions from the Federal Reserve, markets are preparing for what could be a pivotal week.

Amid these uncertainties, the equity markets saw a mixed response with Japanese and South Korean indices bearing significant losses. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts hold on to strong corporate earnings as a buffer against rising borrowing costs as they navigate this volatile economic landscape.