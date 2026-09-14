Market Turbulence as Oil Prices Surge and Rate Hikes Loom

Asian markets experienced a slump on Monday amid escalating oil prices due to new supply concerns. The sharp rise in oil prices resulted from fresh attacks in Saudi Arabia and a postponed Gulf meeting. Global inflation fears mounted, as imminent interest rate hikes in the U.S. and Japan loom large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 06:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 06:13 IST
Market Turbulence as Oil Prices Surge and Rate Hikes Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets are facing a turbulent start to the week as Asian stocks slid amid a surge in oil prices. This latest price hike has been driven by renewed supply fears following fresh attacks on Saudi infrastructure and shipping routes in the Gulf region.

Investors are also bracing for potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, pushing up concerns about global inflation. Despite reassurances from analysts like JPMorgan's Michael Feroli about measured actions from the Federal Reserve, markets are preparing for what could be a pivotal week.

Amid these uncertainties, the equity markets saw a mixed response with Japanese and South Korean indices bearing significant losses. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts hold on to strong corporate earnings as a buffer against rising borrowing costs as they navigate this volatile economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026