The Oligarch Odyssey: Inside Alex Gibney's Marathon Documentary on Elon Musk

Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney has unveiled a marathon documentary titled "Musk," which seeks to ignite debates on the power dynamics influenced by tech giants like Elon Musk. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Gibney expressed a desire to reclaim power from what he described as "tech oligarchs," mentioning Musk's proximity to former president Donald Trump as a significant turning point in the film's narrative.

Charting Musk's journey from the dotcom boom to his status as the world's richest individual, the documentary features interviews with family members and former associates, alongside challenging testimonies from within Musk's circle. Gibney underscores a central theme about absolute power, leaving audiences questioning whether Musk's trajectory was inevitable or shaped by other forces.

Despite pushback from Musk himself, who dismisses the film as "false," Gibney asserts that exhaustive fact-checking bolsters his documentary. His portrayal goes beyond simple biography, offering a simulated interview with Musk and innovative visual storytelling, to critique the unchecked influence tech leaders wield in today's political and economic landscape.