Angie Motshekga to visit schools in Sedibeng District Municipality

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will this morning visit schools across the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng to conduct monitoring and oversight.

The Minister will visit four schools today - namely: Sicelo Primary, Thandukwazi Secondary, Sebokeng Technical High and Mahareng Secondary School.

"These visits provide an opportunity to further support schools while strengthening efforts to mitigate risks within school communities as they are still expected to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both learners and teachers," the Department of Basic Education said in a statement.

The Minister, in her capacity as the District Development Model (DDM) National Champion in Sedibeng District Municipality, will also use the afternoon to engage with the stakeholders in the district.

She will be will be joined by the Provincial and Local Champions at the Vereeniging Town Hall at 14h00.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule will this morning join the Eastern Cape Province MEC for Education, Fundile Gade, to conduct monitoring and oversight visits in Chris Hani West district in Eastern Cape.

The Deputy Minister will visit Mbekweni Senior Secondary and John Noah High School in Queenstown, in the Chris Hani West district.

The oversight visits come as the sector has welcomed back learners to class in both Inland and coastal provinces.

"During her visits to the school the Deputy Minister will also drive home the message of compliance to the COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both learners and teachers," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)