NCST selects 30 students for internship to learn about tribal community

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) said it has selected 30 students from different universities for a three-month internship to learn about the tribal community.

It said the students will be staying in tribal areas for three months and make their reports on the subject and summit them before the commission.

This is the first time such an initiative has been taken by the commission, a statement said. PTI UZM SRY

