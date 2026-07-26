Tragedy in Gansu: Flash Floods Claim 10 Lives

In China's Gansu province, flash floods have led to the tragic loss of ten lives in Weiyuan county. The floods, spurred by heavy rain, trapped several camping tourists. In addition to the fatalities, twenty-three individuals sustained injuries during the disaster, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 16:07 IST
Tragedy in Gansu: Flash Floods Claim 10 Lives
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  • Country:
  • China

Tragedy struck China's Gansu province as flash floods resulting from torrential rains claimed ten lives in the scenic area of Weiyuan county. The sudden surge trapped several tourists who were camping in the area.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that twenty-three people suffered injuries amidst the chaos caused by the floods.

Authorities are stepping up rescue efforts to assist those affected while the region grapples with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

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