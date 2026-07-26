Revving Back: Formula One Returns to Sepang for Rescheduled Bahrain GP

Formula One will hold a rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix at Malaysia's Sepang circuit in October. This development follows the cancellation of April races due to the Iran war. The event marks Sepang's return to the Formula One calendar, promising an exhilarating experience for motorsport fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 16:12 IST
Revving Back: Formula One Returns to Sepang for Rescheduled Bahrain GP
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Formula One has announced that the Bahrain Grand Prix will be rescheduled to take place at Malaysia's Sepang circuit in October. The announcement was made during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, promoting a race that was initially canceled due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

According to Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali, this development is a triumph for fans, allowing a cherished location to rejoin the championship schedule. Sepang last hosted a Formula One race in 2017, solidifying its legacy within the sport's history.

This strategic maneuver elevates the 2023 championship to 23 races in total, with Sepang nestled between Azerbaijan and Singapore's races. Bahrain will finance the rescheduling costs, continuing to leverage the sport for international tourism and economic impact.

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