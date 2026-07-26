Sepang Circuit to Host Replacement Bahrain Grand Prix
Sepang Circuit in Malaysia will host a replacement race for the Bahrain Grand Prix on October 4, as announced by Formula One. The event, named the 'Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia,' fills the gap left by the canceled April race in Bahrain due to the regional Middle East conflict.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Formula One announced on Sunday that Malaysia's Sepang Circuit will host a replacement race for the Bahrain Grand Prix on October 4. The race, officially designated the 'Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia', fills a gap in the schedule caused by geopolitical tensions.
Originally scheduled for April, the Bahrain Grand Prix, along with the Saudi Arabian round in Jeddah, was postponed due to the ongoing conflict in Iran and broader instability in the Middle East. The replacement race in Malaysia intervenes between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 26 and Singapore's event on October 11.
This move sees Sepang Circuit making a return to Formula One, having last hosted a race in 2017, adding a strategic dimension to the late-season calendar for teams and fans alike.
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