The Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth after its mission, safely carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev along with NASA astronaut Christopher Williams.

The landing occurred at precisely 1:27 p.m. Moscow time, equivalent to 10:27 GMT, close to the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan.

This mission marks another successful collaboration between Russia's Roscosmos and NASA, showcasing international efforts in space exploration.