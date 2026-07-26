Safe Landing: The Soyuz MS-28 Returns to Earth

The Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev, along with NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, has successfully returned to Earth. The landing occurred at 1:27 p.m. Moscow time near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, as confirmed by Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 16:04 IST
Safe Landing: The Soyuz MS-28 Returns to Earth
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth after its mission, safely carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev along with NASA astronaut Christopher Williams.

The landing occurred at precisely 1:27 p.m. Moscow time, equivalent to 10:27 GMT, close to the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan.

This mission marks another successful collaboration between Russia's Roscosmos and NASA, showcasing international efforts in space exploration.

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