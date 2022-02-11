IIT-M Pravartak Technologies, Asha for Education to launch rural technology centers in TN

Pravartak Technologies Foundation run by Indian Institute of Technology-Madras on Friday said it was partnering with Asha For Education to launch rural technology centres to take computer science literacy to remote and rural government school students in Tamil Nadu.

Marking the occasion, two Asha-IIT-Madras Pravartak Rural Technology Centres were inaugurated today in neighbouring Tiruvallur district and plans were more to launch such centres near government schools this year, a press release said.

The Centres would spread the knowledge of technology and its benefits to rural areas of Tamil Nadu and would train class 9 to 12 students. Pravartak Technologies Foundation would provide the financial and technical support for this project.

''IIT Madras is committed to working towards providing access to quality education and technology to students belonging to rural areas of our country. The setting up of these two rural technology centres mark the beginning of our journey,'' IIT Madras Director and professor V Kamakoti said.

Some of the key outcomes envisages from the initiative include --- use of new technologies without any fear and with confidence, provide space to children where they can experience new technologies with instruction and guidance from teachers. Provide children an opportunity to express and enhance their creativity by involving them in interesting projects, the release said.

Asha for Education, teacher R Divya said the rural technology centres were great opportunity for rural students to learn computers. ''The students are eager and showing a lot of interest. We hope more such centres will be opened'', she said.

The team from Asha for Education was planning to start two courses on basic digital literacy and basics of programming based on the assessment of students' levels. While instructions will be provided for two-thirds of the course, one-third of the course will be left for project work enabling children to create a presentation or software programme of their own, the release added.

