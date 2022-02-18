Cal State chancellor resigns over handling of sex misconduct

The chancellor of California State University, the nation's largest university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations. Joseph I. Castro resigned on Thursday, effective immediately, said the CSU Board of Trustees. In a statement, Castro called it the most difficult decision of his professional life. The move comes amid reports that Castro, while president of Cal State Fresno, didn't properly follow up on years of complaints of sexual harassment and other complaints against a top official who was allowed to retire.

Steve Relyea, CSU's executive vice chancellor and chief financial officer, will be acting chancellor until an interim chancellor has been named, the Board of Trustees said. The Cal State system is the largest four-year university system in the country with 23 campuses, 477,000 students and 56,000 faculty and staff, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)