Guj: SC/ST students to get scholarships for non-FRC courses

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:37 IST
The Gujarat government has said the SC/ST community students who have taken admission in courses not covered under the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) will now be entitled to get scholarships.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday in the larger interest of the students, according to a government release.

At present, scholarship is granted to those students from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) who take admission in courses which are approved and covered under the FRC.

From now onwards, the /ST students who take admission in non-FRC courses run by private colleges and universities will also be considered eligible for government scholarships under the Freeship Card scheme, said the release.

The decision will be beneficial for nearly 6,000 SC students and 12,000 students from the ST category. In all, the government would pay Rs 36 crore towards their scholarships, it said.

During the cabinet meeting, the CM also reviewed the final preparations going on for the upcoming Garib Kalyan Melas, to be held in different parts of the state on February 24, 25 and 26.

The CM was also informed that the departments concerned have given a final shape to the state budget, which will be presented in the state Assembly on March 3, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

