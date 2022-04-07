Left Menu

Online free study module for Ukraine-returned medical students launched in Maha

The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a three-month-long online course, designed by the states health sciences university, for medical students who have returned home from war-torn Ukraine after stopping their studies midway.The Nashik-headquartered Maharashtra University of Health Sciences MUHS, in association with a private entity, Elsevier, has prepared the digital content.State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and MUHS vice-chancellor Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar retd launched the study module, which is free of cost.The digital content has been developed by the MUHS with help from Elsevier.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a three-month-long online course, designed by the state's health sciences university, for medical students who have returned home from war-torn Ukraine after stopping their studies midway.

The Nashik-headquartered Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), in association with a private entity, Elsevier, has prepared the digital content.

State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and MUHS vice-chancellor Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (retd) launched the study module, which is free of cost.

''The digital content has been developed by the MUHS with help from Elsevier. It is a voluntary course for the students who have returned from Ukraine. This is a temporary arrangement for the students who at present have no access to education,'' said Kanitkar.

The MUHS has also developed a mobile application for the online learning module, which students can download on their phones and use the course material, she said.

''Students interested in taking up the online course will have to register themselves on the MUHS portal. No fee will be charged from the students for this course,'' the vice-chancellor said.

Deshmukh said the module will prove useful for Ukraine-returned students and they should take advantage of it.

''Students pursuing medical education in Ukraine had to return to India due to outbreak of war there. To avoid educational loss of these students, the MUHS and Elsevier have made available useful content for them in a very short period,'' the minister said.

''As this course has been developed as a stopgap arrangement, there will be no special benefits of this course for the students,'' said Amit Modi, a senior officer at Elsevier. PTI ND COR RSY RSY

