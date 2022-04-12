Left Menu

World Bank says to finance four projects worth $495 million in Senegal

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The World Bank has signed deals to finance four projects worth a total of $495 million in Senegal to develop education, electricity, economic development and road access to rural areas it said on Tuesday.

The project to improve the quality of the West African country's education system will be awarded $100 million and benefit over 600,000 learners, the bank said in a statement. Another $45 million will fund a project to help develop the economy of the impoverished southern Casamance region, while $150 million will be disbursed to improve electricity access across the country.

The fourth project worth $200 million will focus on developing better road links to rural food producing areas in northern and central regions.

