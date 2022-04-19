BML Munjal University Announces Propel Pitchfest22

An initiative by ACIC, Propel Incubators at BML Munjal University to fuel new ideas and innovations of young startups Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • The pitchfest to include contests for startups with basket worth INR +15 lacs • The two-day fest will host panel discussions, master class,pitching contest sessions • The fest will bring forth a track on startups with women founders BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, is organizing Propel Pitchfest22 on April 20th-21st, 2022. The pitchfest, in its third edition, is a platform provided by the Atal Community Innovation Center (ACIC) and Propel Incubator at BML Munjal University to encourage new ideas, innovations, and young startups. The networking platform will facilitate the attending startups to interact with successful entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders of the startup ecosystem. Dr. Chintan Vaishav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) at NITI Aayog will address the 3rd season of Propel Pitchfest as the keynote speaker. The Propel Pitchfest22 to include pitching contests for startups with prize baskets worth INR +15 lacs (+1.5 Mn) and a track on startups with women founders. The pitching contest will invite young startups led by students (both studying and recently graduated) and accept entries through Dare2Compete. The three categories to be included for the contest are-Product Based Startup, Service Based Startup, Women Founded Startup. The winners of the contest will not only get cash awards but also get incubation support from ACIC-BMU | Propel Incubator @BMU, | Propel Incubator @BMU, an opportunity to pitch to various angel investor networks-namely Lead Angels, ah! Ventures, IAN. The winning start-ups will also get access to numerous benefits through the Passport by TheOneValley, membership to TiE Delhi etc. Panel discussions on Building Successful Start-Ups with Purpose will also be held with Bala Sarda, Founder Vahdam Tea, Ariba Khan, Founder-Jumping Minds, Meghana Narayan, Founder-Slurrp Farm, Utkasrh Singh, Founder-BATX Energies along with the other thought leaders of the start-up ecosystem. India is the 3rd largest startup ecosystem, there is a current momentum in the ecosystem where entrepreneurs, investors and central and state governments are together putting investments in creating startup hubs and promoting the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. It is a win-win for all when universities and educational institutes are aligned together to this objective as well. Talking about the Propel Pitchfest of 2022, Prof. Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC-BMU Foundation, In-charge of Incubation and Associate Professor, BML Munjal University said, “We’re excited to announce this year’s Propel Pitchfest22. As India aspires to be the world’s number one start-up ecosystem, we at BMU consider innovation integral to business, as a university we are happy to provide a platform to the budding entrepreneurs of our nation. This is an opportunity for the leaders of tomorrow to showcase their entrepreneurial prowess and utilize the propel platform as a helipad for some of their greatest ideas to take off.” To know more about the propel pitchfest, please visit: Dare2Compete (D2C) About Propel Incubator @ BML Munjal University Propel Incubator @ BML Munjal University has been established to encourage and support the aspiring entrepreneurs in their pursuit of innovative solutions and develop entrepreneurship among the students through its programs and activities. Propel provides regular interaction, mentoring and training with successful entrepreneurs, angel investors and industry experts. There would be regular competitions (ideathons, pitching etc.). The student teams would be nurtured to form ventures and would be provided with the support to grow and gain funding. About BML Munjal University Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state-private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021. The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising B.Tech, BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, and PhD at the post-graduate level. For more information log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

