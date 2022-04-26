Left Menu

Golf-The Open set for record attendance at St Andrews

The British Open will draw a record attendance of 290,000 people at St Andrews in Scotland this year, organisers said on Tuesday. The attendance will break the previous record set in 2000 when Tiger Woods won the tournament in front of 239,000 spectators. "The news that this will be the largest Championship ever staged is a phenomenal feat and reminds us of the enduring appeal of golf," said Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:48 IST
Golf-The Open set for record attendance at St Andrews
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British Open will draw a record attendance of 290,000 people at St Andrews in Scotland this year, organizers said on Tuesday. The attendance will break the previous record set in 2000 when Tiger Woods won the tournament in front of 239,000 spectators.

"The news that this will be the largest Championship ever staged is a phenomenal feat and reminds us of the enduring appeal of golf," said Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland. Organizers said they received more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot which led to the highest number of tickets being issued to fans.

The 150th edition of The Open, one of golf's major championships, will take place from July 10-17 at the Old Course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022