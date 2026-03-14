Ecuador Declares Nighttime Curfew to Combat Drug Trafficking

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has announced a nighttime curfew in four provinces as part of a strategic effort to combat drug trafficking. Starting March 15, the curfew will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the provinces of Guayas, El Oro, Santo Domingo, and Los Rios.

The curfew is aimed at facilitating joint military operations with the United States against criminal organizations. These provinces are significant drug trafficking routes, and this measure is a pivotal aspect of Noboa's strategy to address organized crime.

The initiative follows recent successful military action near the Colombian border, where drug trafficking infrastructure was dismantled. Noboa has also criticized Colombia for its lack of action against drug trafficking and introduced tariffs on Colombian imports as part of his hardline approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)