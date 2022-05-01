Gorakhpur University nurturing ‘Indian education tradition’ for decades: Rajnath

Left Menu

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University has been nurturing the Indian education tradition for decades, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University has nurtured the Indian education tradition like River Rapti for the past several decades, and wherever I go in the world I am identified as a student of the Gorakhpur University, Singh said in his virtual address to the first alumni meet of the varsity.The distinguished alumni award conferred on me by the varsity is like prasaad to me.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University has been nurturing the “Indian education tradition” for decades, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

''The Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University has nurtured the Indian education tradition like River Rapti for the past several decades, and wherever I go in the world I am identified as a student of the Gorakhpur University,'' Singh said in his virtual address to the first alumni meet of the varsity.

''The distinguished alumni award conferred on me by the varsity is like 'prasaad' to me. During six years of my student life in the university, I actively participated in students’ union politics,'' Singh said, adding that an alumni meet is an ideal stage, where one gets the opportunity to meet their teachers and friends.

After Independence, (the then Chief Minister of UP) Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant had laid the foundation of the university and Mahant Digvijay Nath donated two colleges and later Gorakhpur University was named after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay, he said.

He also remembered his teachers on this occasion, and the days spent at the Gautam Buddh hostel of the varsity. He also paid tributes to his PhD guide Prof LB Singh.

Sunday being the Labour Day, Singh said that a country becomes developed when its labourers get respect. He also praised the new education policy of the Centre and said that the policy promotes innovation and entrepreneurship.

