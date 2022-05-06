Trishneet Arora Listed in Leaders of Tomorrow by St. Gallen Symposium Switzerland Among 200 Global Leaders

Trishneet Arora is one among 200 leaders from across the globe to be named Leader of Tomorrow for the second time at the 51st St Gallen Symposium Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & St. Gallen, Switzerland – Business Wire India Adding yet another feather to his cap at the young age of just 28, Trishneet Arora has been named among 200 people around the globe as the “Leaders for Tomorrow” by St. Gallen Symposium Switzerland.

Founder and CEO of TAC Security—a Silicon Valley based Cyber-Security company. The company focuses on risk-based vulnerability management. Arora has recently been accepted in the prestigious Forbes Business Council and was listed amongst the Top 200 Great People Managers by Forbes and Great Manager Institute. He has achieved another milestone by being a part of “Leaders of Tomorrow” at St.Gallen Symposium for the second time, previously in 2018.

Leader of Tomorrow is global initiative by the St. Gallen Symposium. For 51st year in a row, St. Gallen Symposium annual list of 200 global leaders is packed with innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing the world for the better. St.Gallen Symposium have identified Trishneet Arora as a promising young leader and a smart problem solver and, hence, and considered him for global community and to attend the global forum of 2021 and was also part of the same in 2018.

“The announcement of making it to the list for the second time has made me beyond ecstatic and surreal. St. Gallen has been a great platform for a lot of leaders like me. I am grateful and honoured to have been selected as a Leader of Tomorrow by St Gallen Symposium Switzerland this year as well and hope to continue being a part of the St. Gallen family for the many years ahead.”, said; Trishneet Arora, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at TAC Security.

“A leader of tomorrow, is a representative of us in the community. Trishneet is the perfect example for that with his visionary growth and efforts. We are thrilled to have him with us again this year and continue his inspiring journey as a Leader of Tomorrow.'', said; Yannick Miller, Chief Financial Officer; Head Community & Partnerships at St.Gallen Symposium.

About TAC Security TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world.

TAC Security manages 5+ Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework). TAC Security has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Tech Mahindra, IBM, KDDI Japan, and distributors including Dataguard Technologies LLC and Ingram Micro. For more information, visit here.

About St. Gallen Symposium The St. Gallen Symposium (www.symposium.org) is the world's leading student initiative for intergenerational dialogue between three generations of political, business, academic, and civic leaders. Distinguished personalities who have already attended the forum in the past include Dominic Barton, McKinsey & Company, Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund, Jack Ma, Alibaba Group, Kofi Annan, United Nations, and Ratan N. Tata, Tata Sons Limited.

